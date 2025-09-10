GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF: A 'cat shaming' creation and a terrific turntable from Coleraine's Iain on Biscuit Week

Published 10th Sep 2025, 10:27 BST
Coleraine man Iain Ross baked his way onto the next episode of the Great British Bake Off thanks to a terrific turntable showstopper and some ‘cat shaming’ creations!

Iain returned to the Bake Off tent for Biscuit Week on Tuesday, September 9, and was faced with the first task of creating 12 bake-and-slice biscuits with a design running through the centre of each biscuit.

Explaining his theme, Iain said his creation was based on his cat Victor who stole a mince pie last Christmas.

Creating the biscuit of winter spice flavours, Iain said he was shaming Victor on national TV, prompting host Noel Fielding to ‘cat shame’ Victor down the camera lens!

The biscuits were received well by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with the feedback that his bake-and-slice biscuits ‘needed sharpened up’ but had a ‘great flavour’.

Then it was on to the Technical Challenge which was to create Prue’s take on a classic Hob Nob biscuit. Managing the challenge of biscuit, caramel, layering, decorating and feathering, Iain came in a very creditable fifth place.

Finally, it was time for the Showstopper challenge which was to create a biscuit time capsule containing five edible mementoes.

Iain’s ‘If I Could Turntable Back Time’ saw the Coleraine man create an actual working turntable in biscuit form complete with edible lemon-flavoured memories of holidays in Sicily!

Following a successful judging, with Prue saying she loved Iain’s lemon biscuits, the Coleraine man was through to the next round – Bread Week – but it was ‘crunch time’ for Leighton who became the second amateur baker to leave the competition.

