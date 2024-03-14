The tables were prepared with all kinds of wonderful goodies from scones and traybakes to every known home-made sandwich. Floral table centres marked the beauty of the occasion on this lovely Spring day.

There were a number of visitors to the event, notably from Dungannon and Belfast branches of the Soroptimists. President Sharon McCaffrey welcomed the guests and introduced Emily Wilson from the Alzheimer’s Society. She thanked all the members who made the afternoon possible with their hard work and dedication.

Musician and pianist Alan McKeown, who played throughout the afternoon, was thanked for giving up his time. Emily Wilson spoke about the work of Alzheimer’s Society and gave a short talk about their work.

The success of the afternoon was seen in the warmth of the atmosphere that the guests exuded and the generosity of the donations. With donations still coming in, a final total will be announced and presented to the Alzheimer’s Society at a later date.

1 . EVENTS Belfast visitors with President Sharon McCaffrey. Photo: JENNIFER CAMPBELL

2 . EVENTS President Sharon with Emily Wilson (member of SI Belfast) representing Alzheimer's Society. Photo: JENNIFER CAMPBELL

3 . EVENTS Members of Ballymoney Soroptimists who planned and prepared an Afternoon Tea in aid of Alzheimer's Society. Photo: JENNIFER CAMPBELL