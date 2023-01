A fireball was spotted in the sky across Northern Ireland last night says Armagh Observatory.

One person said: “Yes, I saw it. Lovely shooting star over Gilford area.”

Another said: “Yes, a green streak of light, Belfast.”

Another said: “Yes 7.30 Magherafelt amazing.”

Fireballs is a astronomical term for exceptionally bright meteors that are magnificent enough to be seen over a vast area. It reaches a visual magnitude of -3 or brighter when seen at the observer’s zenith.