Green Flag status a first for Radius Housing
Four Radius Housing schemes, including Maine Fold in Randalstown, have been recognised for the high standards of their communal garden spaces with the award of the Green Flag by Keep NI Beautiful.
According to Radius, it’s the first time a housing association in Northern Ireland have been awarded this status.
The Green Flag Award is the international benchmark for publicly accessible parks and green spaces in the United Kingdom and around the world, and is managed by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful (KNIB) in Northern Ireland.
To be eligible community green spaces must be accessible to the public and must be maintained to a high standard as set out by KNIB. Traditionally the award
has been made to parks, community gardens, woodland and nature reserves.
This is the first time that a housing association has sought Green Flag status, and the four Radius Housing schemes; Tullyvallen Fold in Newtownhamilton, Rathain Fold in Coleraine, Maine Fold in Randalstown, and Tullaghmurray Fold in Portstewart, were awarded their Green Flags at a special ceremony in Brownlow House.
Speaking after the award ceremony Melanie Rintoul from Radius Housing said; “Having welcoming, well-kept green spaces around our housing schemes is something that we believe is extremely important. It does not only improve how the area looks, it has an important social role and a positive impact on our wellbeing, as well as raising our environmental standards.
“Often we find that it is groups of tenants who are the driving force behind these projects, and they help create strong and proud local communities. Green Flag status is important as it ensures that the standards, accessibility and general upkeep of the area are extremely high and this should not be limited to the traditional spaces we associate such awards with. We are delighted that four of our housing schemes have been recognised with Green Flags, and we hope that we can raise the standards across all green space and build more welcoming communities with more Green flags in
the future.”
Stephanie Burns, Scheme Co-Ordinator at Maine Fold, added; “We are delighted to be awarded a Green Flag. This community space is not just for our tenants, but for friends, family and the local community, and this award recognises how well respected and loved the space is.”