Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has allocated an hour each day in their dog parks specifically for the exclusive use of guide dogs to exercise freely.

The local authority’s dog parks are located in Antrim Castle Gardens and at the Valley Park in Newtownabbey.

The proposal was bought to the council by a guide dog owner and ‘My Sighted Guide’ volunteer from Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

Advertisement

This permits guide dogs the freedom to enjoy one section of the dog park without their leads on between 10am – 11am daily.

Ald Stephen Ross launches the Guide Dog Hour at Antrim Castle Gardens, along with Robert Robinson.

Advertisement

The dog parks currently offer two separate areas for larger and smaller dogs. Signage detailing the arrangement will be installed to remind other users to give preference to guide dogs at that time.

Commenting on the initiative, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross, said: “Introducing a dedicated daily hour for guide dogs in our dog parks is a great initiative.

Advertisement

"It will allow guide dogs who are invaluable to their owners a chance to enjoy exercise without being restricted by a lead.

“As a council, we pride ourselves in providing inclusive facilities and services to our residents and this dog park is a further example of this.”#

Guide Dogs helps the two million people living with sight loss. Staff, volunteers and life-changing dogs help people affected by sight loss live actively, independently and well.

Advertisement