Green light for new community building in Coleraine

Plans for a new community building in Coleraine have been given the go ahead by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:27 BST

The council has granted planning permission for the change of use of commercial premises to a community building at 54 Society Street.

This will be used by cancer support charity Hope2Familes to provide drop-in and community services, including serving of food and tea or coffee, counselling and support groups, cancer support services and Bible-based study groups.

Hope2Families’ goal is to show Christian care and concern to those suffering cancer.

A general view of Society Street, Coleraine. Photo by: GoogleA general view of Society Street, Coleraine. Photo by: Google
A general view of Society Street, Coleraine. Photo by: Google

Some work on the building has already begun. This includes provision of an accessible toilet and stair lift, in conjunction with Disability Action NI, and installation of double glazed windows, a replacement kitchen and external signage.

Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads has “no issues of concern” regarding the proposal and NI Water has also recommended approval.

The council’s Environmental Health Services department has “no adverse comment” regarding the proposed development.

The department added: “The applicant shall ensure that all plant and equipment used in connection with the proposal are so situated, operated, and maintained as to prevent the transmission of noise and odour to surrounding sensitive receptors.

“Suitable and sufficient dust mitigation measures shall be employed during site preparation and construction phases in order to obviate adverse impacts to nearby sensitive receptors.”

