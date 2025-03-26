Portstewart’s £20 million Merrow hotel and spa has been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s Planning Committee.

After nearly nine years of legal challenges, planning delays, and controversy, the long-awaited Merrow Hotel and Spa, which includes a 119-bedroom hotel, a spa, conference facilities, holiday cottages, a restaurant and office space for the North West 200 team, was approved at a committee meeting on Wednesday, March 26.

The complex by C&V Developments is expected to bring an estimated £5.5 million in annual revenue to the local ecomomy and the creation of 100 full-time jobs.

A spokesperson for C&V Developments expressed gratitude for the council's decision, calling it a crucial step in bringing the Merrow Hotel & Spa to life.

C&V developments say the delays in getting planning permission cost the ratepayers of the Causeway Coast and Glens area. Credit C&V Developments

They continued: “Today’s decision by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council’s Planning Committee is another important step towards making the Merrow Hotel & Spa a reality.

“When developed, the complex will involve an investment in the region of £20 million and will include 119 rooms, two restaurants, a spa and conferencing facilities for up to 350 people. Anticipated guest spend is £5.5 million, which will help support the local economy.

“It will also provide a permanent home for the NW200 team, and we look forward to continuing our support for the event and organisers long into the future as they deliver the best road race on the international motorcycle calendar.

“One of the most exciting elements of the project is our relationships with local colleges and training providers who we will partner with to develop long-term professional career opportunities in the hospitality sector with the benefit of our specialist demonstration kitchen.

The Merrow Hotel and Spa in Portstewart has been approved by the Planning Committee of Causeway Coast and Glens Council. CREDIT NEWS LETTER

“These benefits, and the need for high quality hotel accommodation in the North Coast area, means the proposal has seen continued backing from local people and businesses alike. We are extremely grateful for the encouragement we have received from within the area and further afield throughout the planning process and would like to thank everyone for their support.”

Despite the excitement surrounding the project, some frustrations were voiced about the long delays: “The proposal is the same today as was first brought forward in 2016. The unnecessary delays to the application over the last eight years have only served to frustrate the investment, the job opportunities and the boost to the local hospitality sector that the complex will create.

“They have also led to uncertainty to other businesses and organisations who will benefit from the project, not least the NW200 team who deserve a permanent home to manage one of the best known outside sporting events in the world.

“Ratepayers across the borough have lost out, too. Had the hotel been open and operational as planned Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council would have benefitted from the substantial annual rates contribution from the hotel.

"There is an exciting summer ahead for the area with the NW200 set to be bigger and better than ever and the return of The Open to Portrush. Along with our dedicated project team we will now focus on the next steps in the process as we look towards beginning work onsite later this year and before too long welcoming guests to The Merrow.”