Greencastle community is urged to help shape future

Throughout the Covid pandemic, Rural Support has seen a marked increase in calls to its helpline, many of them from older members of the rural community who have been negatively impacted by the isolation which Covid-19 has caused.

To help rural people to navigate through the initial stages of the pandemic, the ‘Across the Hedgerow’ service, in collaboration with YFCU, was launched.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although originally developed to support people during the first lockdown, the project has grown and is now a core part of Rural Support’s services.

This project has received significant levels of positive feedback since its launch - from the individuals themselves receiving the calls, their family, friends, and the medical and social support system.

One ‘Across the Hedgerow’ client said: “I find the calls very useful. There is no set pattern to the calls so it brings up a lot of subjects I wouldn’t hear about otherwise. It is great to talk to someone in your own language and situation. It is a great job, and I would recommend it to anybody in the same boat as myself”.

The team of volunteers at Rural Support and YFCU are ready and willing to be matched to clients. Individuals who would like to avail of this service can self-refer or if anyone knows of someone who would benefit from this service they can be referred with their permission.

Rural Support will co-ordinate the matching of Across the Hedgerow clients to a suitable volunteer who will make contact as often as the client wishes. To avail of this service or to refer a person who might benefit, call the Support Line on Freephone 0800 138 1678. The line is open Monday to Friday 9am to 9pm.