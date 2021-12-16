‘Greener’ bus operating in south Antrim

South Antrim are one of 13 Community Transport operators who will receive a new electric bus as part of an overall capital investment of £1.36million.

Their vehicle is the first to be operational and it is anticipated that the remaining buses will enter service by March.

Minister Mallon said: “I recognise the important contribution that community transport makes in complementing the wider public transport network, helping connect communities and ensuring that some of the most vulnerable people in our society are able to access essential local services and more actively participate in society. I also want to acknowledge the role that Community Transport Operators have played during the pandemic. In the initial Covid response, they transitioned their services from passenger transport to delivery of food, groceries and medicines. As the vaccines were rolled out they also ensured that many people without access to transport were able to get to their Covid Vaccination appointments.”

Minister Mallon pictured with Tom McCarthy, Manager of South Antrim Community Transport.

The North Belfast MLA added: “I was delighted to visit South Antrim Community Transport to hear about the work they do within their community and to celebrate the arrival of their new electric bus which will help them to continue to provide those vital services. I’m committed to delivering cleaner, greener, sustainable infrastructure. This £1.36million pilot project to provide 13 electric vehicles aims to reduce carbon emissions, increase community awareness of zero emission vehicles and allow us to evaluate the use of electric vehicles in the context of community transport.

“These are the changes we need to see to help us tackle the climate crisis and contribute to better health outcomes for all our population. I will continue to make positive steps to support cleaner, greener travel.”

For more information about the registered charity, not for profit organistion, check out the South Antrim Community Transport Facebook page.