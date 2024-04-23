The Greenfinch memorial plaque is one of three which Mid and East Antrim Borough Council are providing, with a further two to be placed in Ballymena War Memorial Gardens and Carrickfergus Marine Gardens.

A dedication and unveiling of the memorial in Larne took place earlier in April, with the High Sheriff of County Antrim, Patricia Perry, and the Vice Lord Lieutenant, Miranda Gordon unveiling the memorial plaque.

Former Greenfinches from Larne and district had pride of place as the memorial was dedicated by Rev Dr Paul Reid.

Pictured at the plaque unveiling are Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim; Cllr Andrew Clarke; Re. David Lockhart; Rev Dr Paul Reid; Alderman Roy Beggs; Patricia Perry, High Sheriff of County Antrim, and Miranda Gordon, Vice Lord Lieutenant.

Pictured at the dedication and unveiling of the UDR Greenfinch memorial in Larne.

The plaque is one of three which Mid and East Antrim Borough Council are providing, with two others to be placed in Ballymena War Memorial Gardens and Carrickfergus Marine Gardens.

The UDR Greenfinch memorial plaque in Larne marks the 50th anniversary of female recruitment into the Ulster Defence Regiment.