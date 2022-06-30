Greenisland Golf Club reopens after fire

The blaze, understood to have been a small electrical fire in the store area, was reported to firefighters at 9.49pm on Tuesday (June 28).

Two appliances from Carrickfergus Fire Station were tasked to the scene.

Detailing the response, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a fire on the 1st floor of a non-residential premises. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a jet to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 11.07pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition.”

Greenisland Golf Club. (Pic by Google).

After a clean up at the site, the clubhouse reopened this morning (June 30).

Praising the efforts of staff in a post on social media on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Greenisland Golf Club said: “A monumental effort from our entire team of people on site today to get us to this stage for tomorrow.

“Thank you to every single one of you. This wouldn’t have been possible without you! The club will remain open for business as usual over the weekend with no more disruption.

“Thank you to the NIFRS for their quick actions to prevent anyone being hurt and preventing further damage.”