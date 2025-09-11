Mid and East Antrim councillors have voted against permitting access to Jointure Bay in Greenisland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussions have been taking place between the borough council and NI Water since 2020 over pedestrian access to the Shore Road location.

The council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee was told recently “council has freehold status of a significant area at Jointure Bay but currently no public access”. A decision was postponed in April to enable the council to carry out a consultation with local residents over access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors were told at the time “following discussions, NI Water have indicated that an agreement could be reached whereby council would relocate the existing gates further down the lane way; position a lockable bollard at the entrance of the lane way to maintain pedestrian access only; undertake to maintain the gate and any fencing; maintain the bollard and maintain the steps/access provided onto the foreshore”.

Gates will stay locked at Jointure Bay. Pic: Google

It was also reported the initial cost of establishing “safe pedestrian access” would be approximately £11,000.

Addressing the Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee at The Braid, in Ballymena, on Tuesday evening. Knockagh Alliance Councillor Aaron Skinner, who is not a committee member but had speaking rights, suggested the committee visits the location.

Public Consultation

Cllr Skinner reported that 400 residents responded to the public consultation with 90 per cent in favour of the council granting access. He indicated that, historically, there were three access points along the shore. He asked if there was a way in which council could mitigate some risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said improved signage could be put in place as well as handrails, fencing etc and indicated the RNLI may be able to provide a text messaging service. “Four hundred residents have come forward. Ninety per cent have said they want it to progress,” Cllr Skinner noted.

He pointed out that it is a council asset which cannot be accessed and asked for a way forward to get the beach opened. “Make it as safe as possible and get people access to the shore,” he urged.

Party colleague Larne Lough Cllr Maeve Donnelly said: “We own a beach so that is an asset. Why would we want to keep a beach inaccessible. It seems strange to keep a beach out of reach of people.”

Cllr Donnelly proposed the committee visits the site and meets the author of a health and safety report provided to the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Knockagh DUP Cllr Marc Collins said: “There seems to be a clear majority of residents opposed.” He added there are concerns over parking, accessibility and steps.

He pointed out the health and safety report concluded that the proposed access should not proceed. “If something was to happen, it would be us as councillors who would be liable.”

Ballymena Alliance CllrJack Gibson seconded Cllr Donnelly’s proposal commenting: “When you dig deeper, the majority living in the immediate vicinity are in favour.”

Cllr Donnelly’s proposal was defeated following a vote in which four councillors were in favour with 11 against. Ballymena DUP Cllr Reuben Glover proposed accepting the findings of the report. He remarked: “Nobody wants to put their house up for sale.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report concluded: “From a health and safety perspective, the preferred course of action is not to proceed with developing this access point as the tidal hazards represent a significant ongoing and unmanageable risk to members of the public.”

Seconding the proposal, Ballymena Independent Cllr Lawrie Philpott asked the issue is not “brought back and forward like a game of tennis”.

Coast Road Ulster Unionist Alderman Maureen Morrow said: “I think we need to take health and safety into consideration. It is quite a stern warning. Two girls have already got stuck out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Adults can read signs but if you have children out on that beach who have gone down because there is access and they get trapped, whose responsibility is it? It is ours. I am very much in support of Reuben’s recommendation.”

Cllr Donnelly commented: “Imagine how frightened they were having to climb a fence.” Ald Glover remarked: “I would be glad to see a fence if I was drowning, a bit of dry land.”

The recommendation was agreed following a vote in which 11 councillors were in favour with four against. Carrickfergus Castle Alliance Cllr Lauren Gray asked about liability for the council after the committee voting against opening access.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter