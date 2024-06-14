Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planning permission has been granted for a 520-metre athletics track at playing fields at Glenkeen Avenue in Greenisland.

The application was approved by Mid and East Antrim Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday.

The proposal is for a three-lane running track to be constructed around two grass pitches at Greenisland Football Club. Floodlighting is proposed around the new track and car parking area. The site is owned by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report to the committee said: “The proposed running track and associated infrastructure will not detract from the open visual nature of the area. As the proposal is for the provision of additional outdoor facilities at an established sports facility, there will be no loss of open space.

Proposed running track. Pic: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

“Given that the new lighting will only operate from September to March, with a curfew time of 22.00 hours, it is not envisaged that it will have a significant adverse impact on amenity. All appropriate neighbours have been notified and there are no objections to the proposal.”

The report also noted the proposal involves the widening of the existing access to allow for two-way traffic. There has been no objection from Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal planning officer Gary McGuinness told the committee access will be at Glenkeen Avenue.

Braid Ulster Unionist Councillor Alan Barr proposed the committee accepted the officer’s recommendation to approve the application, seconded by Coast Road Sinn Fin Cllr James McKeown.

Planning permission was approved after a vote in which nine councillors were in favour with one abstention.