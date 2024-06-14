Greenisland: new 520-metre athletics track approved at playing fields
and live on Freeview channel 276
The application was approved by Mid and East Antrim Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday.
The proposal is for a three-lane running track to be constructed around two grass pitches at Greenisland Football Club. Floodlighting is proposed around the new track and car parking area. The site is owned by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.
A report to the committee said: “The proposed running track and associated infrastructure will not detract from the open visual nature of the area. As the proposal is for the provision of additional outdoor facilities at an established sports facility, there will be no loss of open space.
“Given that the new lighting will only operate from September to March, with a curfew time of 22.00 hours, it is not envisaged that it will have a significant adverse impact on amenity. All appropriate neighbours have been notified and there are no objections to the proposal.”
The report also noted the proposal involves the widening of the existing access to allow for two-way traffic. There has been no objection from Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads.
Principal planning officer Gary McGuinness told the committee access will be at Glenkeen Avenue.
Braid Ulster Unionist Councillor Alan Barr proposed the committee accepted the officer’s recommendation to approve the application, seconded by Coast Road Sinn Fin Cllr James McKeown.
Planning permission was approved after a vote in which nine councillors were in favour with one abstention.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter