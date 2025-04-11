Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is to consult with local residents over access to Jointure Bay, in Greenisland.

A report presented to the council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee, at a meeting on Tuesday evening, in The Braid, Ballymena, said discussions have been taking place between the local authority and NI Water since 2020 over pedestrian access to the Shore Road location.

The report indicated that recent investigation has “identified that council has freehold status of a significant area at Jointure Bay but currently no public access”.

Members were advised: “Following discussions, NI Water have indicated that an agreement could be reached whereby council would relocate the existing gates further down the lane way; position a lockable bollard at the entrance of the lane way to maintain pedestrian access only; undertake to maintain the gate and any fencing; maintain the bollard and maintain the steps/access provided onto the foreshore.”

The closed off route to the beach at Greenisland. Photo: Google

It was also reported the initial cost of establishing “safe pedestrian access” would be approximately £11,000.

Speaking at the meeting, Carrick Castle Alliance Councillor Lauren Gray said: “I think it is good to see this back on the agenda. It is something the local community feel very inspired to see through. It is a beautiful shoreline. Anything we can do to open that up further is a positive.

“As a council, we always look to promote health and well-being. What better way than giving more people access to a beautiful beach. I propose we move forward with the recommendation.”

Knockagh Ulster Unionist Alderman Andrew Wilson reiterated that discussions have been ongoing since 2020. He asked why residents in the vicinity of Jointure Bay have not been included in discussions.

Repair Costs

He added that they were “not happy” about any potential anti-social behaviour. He also highlighted previous concerns over repair costs and health and safety.

“How can NI Water and council ensure people will not be seriously hurt in this area? This is a health and safety risk. I think it is putting the cart before the horse.

"Surely we should be engaging with local residents before we take a decision to confirm access being put in place,” Ald Wilson stated.

“I propose we defer this item until a proper meeting has taken place with local residents. I think this is fair and proper.”

Philip Thompson, director of community, indicated he had been invited to a meeting last autumn to hear the concerns of the ‘Share the Shore’ group. A group of neighbours from the Old Shore Road area of Greenisland have been seeking access to the beach at Jointure Bay for a number of years.

A Share the Shore online petition urged NI Water and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to make the area accessible.

Mr Thompson explained he wanted a direction from members before “local community engagement” adding “nothing is over the line”.

“Nothing is complete until we have a wider community consultation to gain access to a portion of land that is owned by the council,” he explained.

An officer indicated that in 2020, a 16-year-old “almost got stranded,” adding that the “tide comes up to the wall”. “There are health and safety implications with regard to the incoming tide,” she reported.

Seconding her party colleague’s proposal, Carrick Castle Ulster Unionist Cllr Bethany Ferris said she also believed it was “putting the cart before the horse”. “I do not understand why we would confirm something and then have a consultation”.

Knockagh DUP Cllr Marc Collins said he supported the proposal for a deferral.

Knockagh Alliance Cllr Aaron Skinner commented: “This is something council have been working on for a long time and Share the Shore has been campaigning for.

“Five hundred residents have been asking for access to the shore. I do not really understand the hesitation. We would have a good news story about how we opened up access to our own assets.”

Carrick Castle DUP Ald Billy Ashe MBE said: “I am absolutely perplexed about this. I remember this coming to Carrick Council. I remember them talking about tens of thousands of pounds for maintenance.

"I remember when local residents were all against it. To hear 500 residents are for it, I would like to know where this information is. We could be opening the floodgates to something that would be totally unpleasant.”

The officer commented: “In relation to pollution, it would never be a designated bathing water. It is not the nicest place to enter the water.”

Ald Wilson remarked it would be “good governance to consult with local residents”.

His proposal was carried following a vote in which 15 members were in favour with abstentions by Bannside Sinn Fein Cllr Ian Friary and party colleague Cllr Archie Rae, a Braid representative.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

