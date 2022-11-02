The event celebrated the achievements of students completing Level 2 and Level 3 full-time courses in Agriculture, Land-based Engineering, Horticulture and Professional Floristry.

Martin McKendry, CAFRE director, extended a special thanks to Victor Chestnutt, immediate past president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, who addressed students and presented special awards.

Congratulating the graduates, Mr McKendry said: “Today marks a milestone in your academic career. The qualifications you have attained are just a stepping stone on your path of knowledge and learning. It is vital that you continue to keep up to date with new technologies.

"Even though you may feel that your studies are finished for now, you need to remain open minded. Be receptive to developing yourself and enhancing your skills and qualifications through higher level study or continuous professional development. CAFRE is here to support you every step of the way.”

CAFRE delivers education programmes to almost 1,900 students. Courses range from Level 2 through to Master’s Degree. Applications can be made now for courses starting in September 2023. Course and contact details can be found at www.cafre.ac.uk. Follow DiscoverCAFRE on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Best Plantsperson Holly Mitchell, Ballymoney, was presented with the Crosbie Cochrane Perpetual Award by Paul Mooney, CAFRE, head of horticulture. She received the award in recognition of being the best plantsperson on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Horticulture course at CAFRE

Floristry honour Lois Neely, Broughshane, who received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize in recognition of being the top Level 2 Technical Certificate in Floristry student, with Martin McKendry, CAFRE director.

Congratulations Laura Kennedy, Larne, who received the National Beef Association Cup for performance in beef production at the Greenmount Campus graduation event, is congratulated by Stephen Heenan and course lecturer John Hamilton.

Special award Holly Mitchell, Ballymoney, was presented with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize by Martin McKendry, CAFRE director. She received the award in recognition of being the top Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Horticulture student at the Greenmount Campus autumn graduation event.