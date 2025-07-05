Greenway between Cullybackey and Galgorm ‘will be its own local tourist attraction’
The proposal is for a pathway for pedestrians and cyclists between the grounds of Galgorm Resort and an existing public path on the bank of River Maine on land off Fenaghy Road.
The application, which has been made on behalf of the borough council to the planning department, will provide 2.4 kilometres of pathway with two bridge crossings over the River Maine.
A planning supporting statement, submitted with the application, said: “It is believed the proposed greenway in itself will generate tourism and be its own local tourist attraction.
“The proposed greenway has been planned around the basis of providing a gateway for people to enjoy the natural heritage the site has to offer whilst minimising disturbances.”
The proposed development will “provide a linkage between an existing forest trail south of Cullybackey and an existing path adjacent to the Fenaghy Road, leading to Galgorm, without crossing any public road”, the statement explained.
“The development has been designed with the intention of minimising disturbance to the landscape and conserving the natural resources of the rural area such as the river,” it stated. The report noted mature trees will be protected.
In May, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee approved the construction of a path by the local authority linking another two villages outside Ballymena.
A report to the committee indicated there will be a walk-way entrance adjacent to 24 Cennick Grove, Gracehill; two access points from Galgorm Road and additional exits and access along the road to Galgorm Castle.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.