A total of 14 jobs have been created with the opening today (Monday, May 12) of a new Greggs shop in Antrim.

The premises at The Junction Retail & Leisure Park are part of the food-on-the-go retailer’s growth plans across Northern Ireland.

Five new shops have been launched by the business since January.

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop at the Junction, Antrim has brought 14 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.

Greggs favourites are available at the new shop in Antrim. Image: submitted

"It also marks an important step in strengthening our presence in Northern Ireland, creating meaningful employment in the region.”

Customers visiting the new shop can enjoy freshly prepared Greggs favourites and there is also the option to click and collect.

The shop boasts a modern new look and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating. The opening hours are:

Monday - Friday: 08:00 - 19:00;

Saturday: 08:00 - 18:00;

Sunday: 10:00 - 18:00.

Amy Stewart, shop manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

"Whether it’s a Greggs classic savoury, a Fairtrade coffee or something hot for dinner, there’s something for everyone – ready to sit-in, take away or collect through Click + Collect.”

Greggs has more than 2,600 shops nationwide and employs approximately 33,000 people.

Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction said: “We are delighted to welcome Greggs to The Junction. The beautiful new shop is a really welcome addition to the centre, and is a perfect place to take a break from shopping with the comfy indoor and outdoor seating.”

