Grieving Ballymoney family comforted by touching letter from Chelsea and England star Ben Chilwell
Paul Ross and his family were left heartbroken after much-loved daughter Lydia Ross, 21, was fatally injured in a road collision near Coleraine on December 29.
Lydia was a football fan who supported Ballymena United home and away, and also travelled to cheer on Chelsea whenever she could.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Paul said the letter from Ben Chilwell had brought some comfort to his family in Ballymoney.
In the letter addressed to Paul and wife Ruth, the Chelsea defender said: "It is with great sadness that I have been informed that your daughter Lydia has recently passed away.
"I know she will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her and I wanted to let you know that we are all thinking of you, Hannah and Mollie at this most difficult time.
"On behalf of all the staff and players at Chelsea Football Club, I would like to offer you and your family and friends our most sincere condolences.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The letter concludes by offering “heartfelt sympathies” and is signed by Chilwell.
Paul responded on social media, saying: "On behalf of the Ross family I’d like to thank @BenChilwell and @ChelseaFC for this beautiful letter we received today , we will never forget this and it will help us in the days ahead #shewore #carefree"
In a social media post the morning after the road tragedy, Lydia’s heartbroken father posted a photo of them both together at a Ballymena United match on Boxing day.
He said: “Last night our beautiful daughter Princess Lydia was killed in a car accident, words can’t describe how we are feeling , my match going companion with Ballymena United every Saturday, this was our last selfie on Boxing Day.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
In one of more than 1,000 online responses, Ballymena United said: “We are very saddened to hear this @dunloy1 – from all at BUFC we extend our heartfelt condolences to you and your family and friends at this extremely difficult time. You have our thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks that lie ahead.”