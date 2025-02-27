Group helping bereaved families of road traffic crashes in NI hold meeting in Cookstown

There was “an incredible turnout” at the first in-person Road Victim Support Northern Ireland-Donegal meeting held in Cookstown.

The event took place in the Greenvale Hotel on Tuesday evening and provided a welcoming space for bereaved families from across Northern Ireland.

Organisers say the turnout at the meeting reinforced the vital need for community, connection, and support for those who have lost loved ones in road traffic incidents.

The organisation was particularly encouraged by the strong male attendance, as committee member Eamonn Karran who lost his son Noah on 12th September 2024, officially launched the new men’s support group, ‘Men’s Time to Talk.’

This initiative creates a safe and supportive space where men can share their grief, be heard, and receive the support they need.

The overwhelming response reaffirmed the importance of tailored support services for men, and Road Victim Support NI-Donegal is committed to expanding these essential services with Eamonn’s dedication and drive at the forefront.

The charity will officially launch at the end of March, unveiling the full range of services and plans that have been carefully put in place to support individuals and families affected by road traffic tragedies.

This milestone marks a significant step in providing structured, compassionate, and accessible support across Northern Ireland and Donegal.

Road Victim Support NI-Donegal is a family-focused organisation dedicated to supporting those affected by road traffic collisions. Founded by individuals with lived experience of road loss, the organisation ensures that families remain at the heart of everything it does.

The charity offers a range of emotional, practical, and specialist support services, including:

• Peer Support Groups – Connecting individuals and families with others who have experienced similar loss.

• Bereavement Support – Providing comfort, guidance, and connection during the grieving process.

• Advocacy & Practical Assistance – Helping families navigate available resources and support networks.

• Specialist Groups – Including the newly launched “Men’s Time to Talk” support group, tailored for men navigating grief.

• Specialised Trauma & Bereavement Counselling – Available in the North West, Belfast, and Donegal areas, provided by professionals with lived experience.

• Community-Based Support – A fully trained point of contact in each council area and in Donegal—all of whom have lived experience of road loss—ensuring that those seeking support connect with someone who truly understands their journey.

Anyone impacted by a road tragedy and seeking support can contact Road Victim Support NI-Donegal through the following channels:

Helpline: 07748570558

Social Media: Road Victim Support Northern Ireland

Facebook, instagram and ticktok

The team at Road Victim Support NI-Donegal would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown for their generous hospitality, and to the Wilson family for their support in making this gathering possible.

A spokesperson for the organisation added: “Together, we are creating a compassionate, supportive community for all those affected by road loss.”

Anyone interested in attending the official launch of the charity, which is expected to take place towards the end of the March, is welcomed to do so.