Groups from all over NI head to Portrush for Angela Rippon's Let's Dance event

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Feb 2025, 13:51 BST

Dance troupes from all over the province are set to descend on the north coast next month when a Portrush dance school hosts the NI section of Angela Rippon's national campaign "Let's Dance".

The north coast’s first modern dance studio, Victoria Lagan Dance and Drama (VLDD) will host a day of events on Sunday, March 2 from 10am – 6pm at various locations around the seaside resort.

And, they will be welcoming dance groups from all over Northern Ireland including Spotlight School of Acro NI (Maghera), Naomi Orr School of Dance (Lisburn), Studio 86 (Carrickfergus), Ballymena Dance Academy, JLM Dance (Donaghmore), Amber Gordon School of Dance (Lisburn and Hillsborough), NISMAT Theatre School (Belfast), JMDA (Ballyclare) and Ards Dance Centre.

Inspired by her Strictly Come Dancing journey and the conversations it sparked across the UK – particularly among older adults – Angela RIppon CBE partnered with national organisations to launch a campaign that brings dance to everyone.

Dance groups from all over Northern Ireland are heading to Portrush to take part in Angela Rippon's Let's Dance event. CREDIT VICTORIA LAGANDance groups from all over Northern Ireland are heading to Portrush to take part in Angela Rippon's Let's Dance event. CREDIT VICTORIA LAGAN
Having met Portrush woman Victoria Lagan, Angela said she was thrilled that Northern Ireland will be participating in the project.

Victoria said: “We are excited to invite so many of Northern Ireland's best dance schools to join us for an impressive eight hour dance production!

"As well as the main performance event, we have free workshops happening on the green at the West Strand as well in the Town Hall, the Arcadia and the Playhouse (cinema).

"Whether you’re 8 or 80, a complete beginner, or a lifelong dancer, Let’s Dance is here to make movement joyful, accessible, and inclusive.”

Keep up to date by following the Let’s Dance Facebook event.

