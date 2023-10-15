More than £100,000 of grants have been awarded by the National Lottery Community Fund to organisations who are bringing people together in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon areas.

The welcome local news comes as part of an announcement of more than £6 million of funding to around 140 organisations who are supporting people in Northern Ireland with the rising cost of living, to improve their mental health and to make social connections.

Killicomaine Residents Group in Portadown is using a £10,000 grant to expand their support and activities for local residents. The project includes a parent and toddler group, homework club and consultation with the wider community to see what services they would like to be run in the future.

Lurgan-based Clann Éireann Youth Club received an £8,000 grant to expand their activities and provide more opportunities for people to connect and build relationships. The project includes developing a community garden for local residents and intergenerational activities to share knowledge and skills.

The Richhill Building Preservation Trust has been awarded a £10,000 grant to organise the Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre in October 2023. The community event will bring people together to learn about the history and production of local Bramley Apples while enjoying entertainment, local crafts, food and activities for families.

Annaghmore / Eglish Regeneration and Development Association is using a £10,000 grant to upgrade their kitchen facilities. The project will allow the group to provide refreshment facilities during community activities and generate a small income through hiring out the hall.

The Portadown Widows Group’s £7,194 grant will be used to run wellbeing activities for their members to improve their health, reduce isolation and build connections.

Armagh Over 60s Brolly Club is using a £6,829 grant to provide social and educational activities for members, including educational talks, flower arranging and outings. The project will help to reduce loneliness, increase confidence and promote wellbeing.

Community Intercultural Programme in Portadown is using a £10,000 grant to create a purpose-built workshop space for cultural groups to use for dance classes, music practise and performances. The project will bring people together to celebrate their cultural traditions and learn about others, such as taking part in African Portuguese cultural dance sessions.

Iveagh Trefoil Guild in Banbridge are using a £1,610 grant to run activities for members and the wider community, to reduce isolation. Activities include craft sessions, guest speakers, educational trips and conferences.

Kilmore Ever Youthful, which is based in Mullavilly, is using a £9,433 grant to run activities and outings for older people in the area to reduce isolation. The project will also deliver defibrillator training.

Trustees of Dromore Masonic Hall’s £10,000 grant will be used to upgrade the electrics in the hall to make it a safe place for community groups to use for activities.

Tullysaran Community Association, near Blackwatertown, is using a £10,000 grant to provide support and activities for all ages in the local community including those with additional needs. The project will reduce isolation, improve wellbeing and build connections

Carnew Rural Society, which is based near Dromore, has been awarded a £10,000 grant to buy kitchen equipment and run activities for the local community. The project will reduce isolation, help people to learn new skills and improve wellbeing. Maurice Coburn, chairperson of the society, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. Our project will have an extraordinary impact on this isolated rural community. Enabling those within the local community to learn, engage and join together again. The classes and community events would not be possible without the funding received and we are excited to start the programme events in October 2023.”

Eclipse Youth in Banbridge is using a £10,000 grant to provide a drop-in programme for young people in the area, including those needing extra support such as coping with caring responsibilities or sensory needs. Activities will help improve social skills, build confidence and provide opportunities for learning employability skills such as certified barista training.

Cooey Rural Development Association in the Killylea area is using a £6,390 grant to buy kitchen and dining equipment so they can provide facilities for community activities and events with refreshments to bring people together and build connections.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund commented: “Congratulations to the wide range of groups receiving funding today, all making a big impact. We look forward to seeing what they achieve in their area.

“We launched our new strategy 'It starts with community' earlier this year which is the roadmap for our funding up to 2030. We are developing our future portfolio of funding programmes over the next year to ensure National Lottery money continues to make a difference to communities across NI.”

The National Lottery is the largest non-statutory community funder in the UK.

Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, around £500 million is distributed a year through 10,000+ grants and plan to invest more than £4 billion of funding into communities by 2030. The National Lottery works with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, witj the aim of enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.