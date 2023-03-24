Haslem’s Lane in Lisburn is being transformed with beautiful interpretations from Lisburn author Sam McBratney’s much-loved children’s book “Guess How Much I Love you”, illustrated by Anita Jeram.

Street artist, Dean Kane from Visual Waste is spray-painting a number of the book’s iconic images onto the Haslem’s Lane archways as part of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s ‘Awakening the Gateways’ to Lisburn initiative, which is funded by the Department for Communities.

The project aims to improve the sense of arrival and welcome for visitors to Lisburn city centre, while increasing a sense of civic pride for residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Aaron McIntyre and Alderman Allan Ewart get a look at the new Sam McBratney artwork in Haslem's Lane

An interactive family-friendly trail to celebrate the success of the “Guess How Much I Love You” book will be launched in Lisburn city centre later this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sam McBratney, who grew up in Lisburn, sadly passed away in 2020 but his memory lives on in the book beloved by millions across the world.