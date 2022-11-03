The delegation from La Roche sur-Yon FCY Rugby club, visited the area as guests of Coleraine Rugby Club.

During their time here, the club’s Under 14 and Under 16 teams played against their French visitors FCY Rugby team, while the Under 14’s also enjoyed a blitz with participation from Limavady and City of Derry as well.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for both clubs to enjoy the sporting and social benefits of Coleraine’s long standing connections with twin town La Roche sur-Yon.

The delegation from Coleraine’s twin town La Roche-sur-Yon along with representatives from Coleraine Rugby Club pictured with the Mayor outside Coleraine Civic Headquarters Cloonavin

“I was very pleased to welcome them to Cloonavin, and show them our civic headquarters. I would like to congratulate Coleraine Rugby Club for organising this initiative, and bringing both young teams together through their shared enthusiasm for the sport.”

David Barber Coleraine Rugby Club President said: “We’ve been delighted to host the delegates from La Roche-sur-Yon FCY Rugby Club.

Advertisement

“I’d like to thank the Mayor for inviting us to the civic headquarters and congratulate all the teams who participated in the matches during this fantastic visit to twin town Coleraine.”

Paul Forbes, Honorary Secretary Coleraine Rugby Club said: “I was really keen to arrange a visit between the rugby clubs of twin towns Coleraine and La

Roche-sur-Yon and the visit to Cloonavin was a real highlight for us all.