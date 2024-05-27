Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction has started on new properties in Carrickfergus which promise ‘a fresh and modern living experience’.

Ballyclare-based Hagan Homes’ newest housing development, Rockview Lane, is located at 55 North Road in Carrickfergus.

Construction – which has created 30 jobs – is scheduled to be completed this autumn.

The investment of £1.9 million will see the build of 10 ‘meticulously designed’ homes, comprising six semi-detached houses and four duplexes.

The new Hagan Homes' Rockview Lane development in Carrickfergus. Picture: Hagan Homes

The properties are priced between £185,000 and £195,000 and are equipped with energy-efficient features such as solar panels.

Carrickmacstay Developments Ltd has been appointed as the contractor for the project.

Jim Burke, director of sales and acquisitions at Hagan Homes, said: "We are thrilled to bring Rockview Lane, our fourth development in the Carrickfergus area, to the market. This project reflects our commitment to delivering quality homes that blend modern design with practical living and sustainable features.

An image of the new Hagan Homes' Rockview Lane development in Carrickfergus. Picture: Hagan Homes

"Rockview Lane's prime location, adjacent to the golf course and close to the town centre, makes it an ideal place for families and professionals alike. We look forward to welcoming homeowners to this new community."

The development is conveniently located close to a variety of amenities, positioned within walking distance to Carrickfergus town centre.

Each property features an Ember PS heating control system, modern fitted kitchens, pre-wiring for BT and Sky Q as well as USB sockets in the kitchen and all bedrooms.