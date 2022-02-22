Hagan show homes to open for viewings

The decision to return to in-person viewings comes after Health Minister Robin Swann announced all Covid legal restrictions will be replaced by guidance, meaning prospective buyers can access properties at Ashdene Wood (Dundonald), Ballyveigh (Antrim), Enler Village (Comber), Ebrington Hall (Upper Newtownards Road), Highgrove Meadows (north Belfast) and Foxleigh Meadows (Ballymoney).

Chair and Founder of the company James Hagan said: “Demand for new homes across Northern Ireland has been heightened throughout the pandemic and an inability to see our schemes in person has not stunted that interest.

“We are hearing from our buyers that they are ready to get back to normal and they’re ready to access our homes. This is a decision we have made that syncs with homebuyer sentiment and new Executive announcements.

James Hagan. Picture by Darren Kidd/ PressEye.

“While all legal Covid-19 restrictions here have moved to guidance status, we will open our show homes with the safety of the public in mind. We will ensure social spacing remains in place. We will promote the use of mask wearing and we will be sanitising our properties continuously.”