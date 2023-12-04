A Portrush business is offering its customers a special Christmas present as part of a very personal fundraiser for two of their team.

The team from Portrush Turkish Barbers who are fundraising for the Stroke Association. Credit GoFundMe

Portrush Turkish Barbers on Main Street will be donating all proceeds from haircuts made on Saturday, December 23 to the Stroke Association charity.

In a GoFundMe post, they wrote: “Two families within the Portrush Turkish Barber Team have separately had news of a loved one affected by Stroke this year. Both family members are restoring back to health and we as a Team want to promote awareness and raise money towards the Stroke Association Charity.

"Save the date - SATURDAY 23rd DECEMBER and get your haircut on the day to donate to this worthwhile charity. Portrush Turkish Barbers will be donating all proceeds made on Saturday 23rd December to Stroke Association! However, if you can't make it on the day but would like to donate please do so through this page.

"When stroke strikes, part of your brain shuts down. And so does a part of you. Life changes instantly and recovery is tough. But the brain can adapt. Stroke Association's specialist support, research and campaigning are only possible with the courage and determination of the stroke community. With more donations and support from you, we can rebuild even more lives.”