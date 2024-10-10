Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Policy and Governance Committee has approved an additional half-day’s holiday for council staff in recognition of the local authority achieving a national award.

Councillors have been asked to grant employees of the council an additional half-day’s leave in recognition of their contribution to achieving the APSE (Association for Public Service Excellence) UK Council of the Year 2024 Award.

The council won the Best Services Team for its bereavement and cemetery services and was a finalist in five other categories. This is the first time that a local authority from Northern Ireland has won the main award.

Ballyclare DUP Councillor Helen Magill said: “I am very happy to propose this. I think this is such an achievement for our council. To think there are over 300 councils across the UK and we have been voted best overall. Employees are the lifeblood of the organisation. Without them, it would not able to function.”

Council representatives at September's APSE Awards ceremony in Bristol. Photo submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

She went on to say she wanted to make sure they are thanked and are “part of the celebration”.

Antrim Sinn Fein Cllr Lucille O’Hagan asked that cemetery workers be provided with a breakfast. An officer said that she was “happy to take that forward”.

Dunsilly Sinn Fein Cllr Henry Cushinan said he was “happy to second” the proposal but asked for an indication of the cost of the additional holiday. “I am sure somebody will ask that question along the line,” he commented.

Mossley Mill. Pic by Local Democracy Reporting Service

The officer said: “We have looked at the cost. We would encourage people to take this at quieter times such as Christmas Eve where services will not be affected. Service delivery will not be affected at quiet times.”

However, Cllr Bennington said it is “defeating the purpose” by telling staff to take it on Christmas Eve “when it is quiet” as staff are usually given a half-day’s holiday on Christmas Eve anyway, although it has not yet been approved for this year.

“They have done well to get this award,” she stated.

In a separate item, the committee heard the council has an annual wages bill of £32m and £2.7m monthly.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter