The Larne branch of Halifax is to close later this year, it has been confirmed.

The Main Street premises will close its doors for good on November 14, 2023, following a change in the banking habits of the majority of its customers.

A Halifax spokesperson said: “As many customers now choose to bank online or through their mobile app, visits to our Larne branch have fallen over recent years.

"The local Post Office offers everyday banking, with cash also available at close by free-to-use ATMs, alongside other ways to bank such as online, phone and mobile banking services.”

Halifax Larne. Image by Google maps

The banking brand said that 71 percent of its personal customers already use other ways of banking, such as over the phone or internet banking, as well as other branches.

“The nearby Post Office, which is a three minute walk away at 98 Main Street, offers personal and business customers everyday banking services, access to cash, paying in of cheques, and more,” the spokesperson added.

“The nearest free-to-use ATM is a short walk away (0.05 miles), and there are 14 free-to-use ATMs within one mile of the closing branch.

“Customers can use any Halifax branch for their banking, alongside other options such as the Post Office, online, mobile and telephone banking.”

In the run up to the branch closure, branch staff will be on-hand to offer support and guidance on the ways customers can continue to bank with Halifax.

"After the branch closes, we will have a Community Banker visit the area, who will continue to offer face to face support for as long as the community needs it,” the Halifax spokesperson said.

"We will discuss with local communities which locations would be appropriate for our Community Banker to set up in, and on which days.

“All colleagues who work at these branches will be offered a role at another branch or in another part of our business.”

The announcement means only one bank, Santander on Main Street, will retain a permanent presence in the town.