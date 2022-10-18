Mid and East Antrim Council is serving up a fun-filled, hair-raising experience for visitors aged 4-12 years. Taking place from 5pm to 9pm, each session will last around 40minutes.

There will also be a session available for children with additional sensory needs and their carers to enjoy the event in a quieter, more relaxed atmosphere with fewer crowds and noise levels kept to a minimum.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “We are delighted to announce this fang-tastic family event in Carrickfergus this Halloween. The unique, immersive trail offers something for all your little ones to enjoy!”

Spooky fun is promised at Shaftesbury Park on October 31.

This free event is ticket-only which can be requested online from www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Halloween

No tickets will be available at the gates on the night.

