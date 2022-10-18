Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Halloween fun at Carrick's Shaftesbury Park

Carrick’s Shaftesbury Park will be transformed into an illuminated Halloween trail on Monday, October 31

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 3:16pm

Mid and East Antrim Council is serving up a fun-filled, hair-raising experience for visitors aged 4-12 years. Taking place from 5pm to 9pm, each session will last around 40minutes.

There will also be a session available for children with additional sensory needs and their carers to enjoy the event in a quieter, more relaxed atmosphere with fewer crowds and noise levels kept to a minimum.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “We are delighted to announce this fang-tastic family event in Carrickfergus this Halloween. The unique, immersive trail offers something for all your little ones to enjoy!”

Most Popular

Spooky fun is promised at Shaftesbury Park on October 31.

This free event is ticket-only which can be requested online from www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Halloween

No tickets will be available at the gates on the night.

Advertisement

Read More

Read More
9 of the best Halloween firework displays happening in Northern Ireland this yea...

To facilitate a safe set-up of the site, Shaftesbury Park will be closed to the public on October 31 until the event begins at 5pm.

Mid and East Antrim CouncilCarrickMid and East AntrimCarrickfergus