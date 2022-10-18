Halloween fun at Carrick's Shaftesbury Park
Carrick’s Shaftesbury Park will be transformed into an illuminated Halloween trail on Monday, October 31
Mid and East Antrim Council is serving up a fun-filled, hair-raising experience for visitors aged 4-12 years. Taking place from 5pm to 9pm, each session will last around 40minutes.
There will also be a session available for children with additional sensory needs and their carers to enjoy the event in a quieter, more relaxed atmosphere with fewer crowds and noise levels kept to a minimum.
The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “We are delighted to announce this fang-tastic family event in Carrickfergus this Halloween. The unique, immersive trail offers something for all your little ones to enjoy!”
This free event is ticket-only which can be requested online from www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Halloween
No tickets will be available at the gates on the night.
To facilitate a safe set-up of the site, Shaftesbury Park will be closed to the public on October 31 until the event begins at 5pm.