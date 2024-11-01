Halloween fun in 11 photos from Carrick’s Shaftesbury Park

Families turned out in numbers to enjoy CarrickFEARgus on Halloween night at Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus.

As well as tricks and treats along the way, guests enjoyed an interactive special effects show at the ‘Spooky House’ in the park. The celebrations included bubbles, a children’s disco, arts and crafts, and messy play in the ‘Witch’s Kitchen’.

There was also bespoke show on the theatre stage, ‘The Time Travellers’ Halloween Adventure’.

Here’s a selection of spooky photos from the evening by Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

1. Happy Haunting

Entering into the spirit of the occasion at Shaftesbury Park on Halloween night. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

2. Happy Haunting

Entertaining visitors at Shaftesbury Park on Halloween night. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

3. Happy Haunting

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, joining in the fun at CarrickFEARgus. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

4. Happy Haunting

The pumpkin seat was popular with young people for Halloween photos, included is the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

