It’s the spookiest time of year and there’s a fang-tastic series of Halloween Happenings taking place around the Causeway Coast and Glens area this year.

Halloween is officially returning to Ballymoney (Saturday, October 25), Ballycastle (Monday, October 27), Coleraine (Wednesday, October 29 and Thursday, October 30) and Limavady (Friday, October 31).

These family friendly FREE events will have fun for all with a variety of spooktacular activities and entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

Watch the parades, join in with the activities, dress in your finest for the fancy dress competitions, and enjoy the spectacular fireworks!

To keep up to date with all the events, check out Causeway Coast and Glens Events Facebook page.