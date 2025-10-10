Halloween Happenings around the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area this year
It’s the spookiest time of year and there’s a fang-tastic series of Halloween Happenings taking place around the Causeway Coast and Glens area this year.
Halloween is officially returning to Ballymoney (Saturday, October 25), Ballycastle (Monday, October 27), Coleraine (Wednesday, October 29 and Thursday, October 30) and Limavady (Friday, October 31).
These family friendly FREE events will have fun for all with a variety of spooktacular activities and entertainment for everyone to enjoy.
Watch the parades, join in with the activities, dress in your finest for the fancy dress competitions, and enjoy the spectacular fireworks!
