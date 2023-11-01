Halloween Hooley 2023: Spooky celebrations at Larne Town Park
Monday evening’s wet and windy weather failed to dampen spirits as Larne Town Park hosted the Halloween Hooley celebrations.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:56 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:57 GMT
Although the fireworks display was unable to go ahead, there was still plenty for visitors to enjoy, from fire performances to arts and craft stations and the ‘broomstick jiggle’ dance workshops.
The Halloween DJ hosted a monster mash on stage, including a live performance from the Swingtime Starlets.
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Events team is currently seeking residents’ feedback on the event through an online questionnaire here.
