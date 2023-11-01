Register
Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna with some young visitors at Larne Town Park's Halloween Hooley. Photo: PacemakerMid and East Antrim Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna with some young visitors at Larne Town Park's Halloween Hooley. Photo: Pacemaker
Halloween Hooley 2023: Spooky celebrations at Larne Town Park

Monday evening’s wet and windy weather failed to dampen spirits as Larne Town Park hosted the Halloween Hooley celebrations.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:56 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:57 GMT

Although the fireworks display was unable to go ahead, there was still plenty for visitors to enjoy, from fire performances to arts and craft stations and the ‘broomstick jiggle’ dance workshops.

The Halloween DJ hosted a monster mash on stage, including a live performance from the Swingtime Starlets.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Events team is currently seeking residents’ feedback on the event through an online questionnaire here.

The werewolves were out at Larne Town Park's Halloween celebrations.

Enjoying some of the arts and crafts.

Getting into the spirit of the occasion at Larne Town Park.

Fire performances entertained crowds on the night.

