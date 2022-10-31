Halloween surprise for Ballymoney dog owners
A Ballymoney family got a Halloween surprise when their Spaniel delivered seven pups.
While most of us get ‘trick or treaters’ arriving at our houses around the Halloween festival, the Mulligan’s Spaniel Skye brought seven beautiful Springer Spaniel pups just in time for Halloween at the home of Oscar and Lyla Mulligan, their dad Stephen and Sophie.
The children were delighted with the ‘boo-tiful’ additions to the family and the display in the kitchen for Halloween.
Photos by Kevin McAuley.