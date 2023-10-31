Hallowena 2023: Spooky celebrations at The People's Park in Ballymena
The People’s Park in Ballymena was the scene for a night of spooky celebrations during the 'Hallowena' festivities on Friday, October 27.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:57 GMT
Organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the event saw a packed programme from a fire juggling display and fancy dress competition to a funfair, food vendors, and live music.
There was also an extended illumination trail throughout the park, with a fireworks display as the grand finale.
MEABC is currently seeking residents’ feedback on the event through an online questionnaire here.
