Register
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Celebrating 'Hallowena' 2023 at The People's Park in Ballymena. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough CouncilCelebrating 'Hallowena' 2023 at The People's Park in Ballymena. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
Celebrating 'Hallowena' 2023 at The People's Park in Ballymena. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Hallowena 2023: Spooky celebrations at The People's Park in Ballymena

The People’s Park in Ballymena was the scene for a night of spooky celebrations during the 'Hallowena' festivities on Friday, October 27.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:57 GMT

Organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the event saw a packed programme from a fire juggling display and fancy dress competition to a funfair, food vendors, and live music.

There was also an extended illumination trail throughout the park, with a fireworks display as the grand finale.

MEABC is currently seeking residents’ feedback on the event through an online questionnaire here.

Celebrating Halloween at The People's Park in Ballymena.

1. Hallowena

Celebrating Halloween at The People's Park in Ballymena. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

In costume for the Hallowena event.

2. Hallowena

In costume for the Hallowena event. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Attending the Halloween festivities at The People's Park.

3. Hallowena

Attending the Halloween festivities at The People's Park. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Enjoying the funfair at the Halloween event in The People's Park.

4. Hallowena

Enjoying the funfair at the Halloween event in The People's Park. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Ballymena