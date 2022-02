Roberta Morrison (Deputy Secretary) and Mary McCracken (President)

However, there was no need for alarm.

President Mary McCracken organised Handbag Bingo, which was won by Mandy Christie who had the oldest receipt to be found in a handbag.

President Mary welcomed new members Julie Pyper and Denise Gault into the Women’s Institute.

The February meeting of Mosside WI

Congratulations were given to Eileen White for winning the Pringle Cup for Calligraphy and the third prize for handwriting.

The competition for “Fancy Handbag” was won by Julie Pyper and Lorna Laverty came second place.