Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey say they are growing increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of missing person Hannah Boal.

Police have released images of Hannah Boal and clothes she is believed to be wearing. Picture: released by PSNI

Hannah is believed to have been last seen in the Whiteabbey area around 1.30 am on Sunday morning (August 13).

Police have issued photos which show Hannah, and the clothing she is believed to be wearing.