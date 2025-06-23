Hannah Boal: PSNI seek help to locate missing person wearing black Nike puffer coat, black and white striped top and carrying pink bag
Police are seeking help from the public in locating Hannah Boal.
They say she was last seen in the Sequoia Gardens area of Newtownabbey on Sunday, June 22 at approximately 8.30pm.
Hannah was last seen wearing a black and white striped top, black jeans, a black Nike puffer coat, white trainers and carrying a pink bag.
Anyone who knows of Hannah’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 1596 of 22/06/25.
