Mourners gathered in Ballyclare yesterday (December 1) to pay their respects following the tragic passing of Carrickfergus Academy pupil, Hannah Morgan (13).

Hannah (left) pictured with her mum and sister.

The east Antrim teenager passed away in hospital on November 23 due to an aneurysm.

Thursday’s service at Fleming and Cuthbert Funeral home was led by humanist celebrant Stewart Holden.

Addressing those in attendance, Mr Holden said: “Hannah made an enormous difference to so many people’s lives in her short time with us.

"She was taken from us with so much left to give. She will be impossible to forget.

"Hannah was bright, warm, sociable, funny and a hugger, as all the best people are. Above all, Hannah was kind.

"She attended Oakfield Primary, as her mum, dad and sister Chloe had done before her.

"Life was all about friends – she just loved people. She enjoyed dancing, especially at weddings, playing mini golf and bowling as well as trips to Portrush.

"Hannah will remain forever 13. She has left a legacy of wonderful memories.”

Speaking at the Mill Road funeral home, Hannah’s sister Chloe thanked everyone for attending and for the support the family received over recent days.

She added: “She was the most caring, selfless, sassy, moody little sister I could’ve asked for. A sweet soul with a genuinely big heart. You’re now the brightest star in the sky. I love you to the moon and back.”

Family friend Bethanie Craig has set up an online fundraising page, which will remain open until the New Year, to collect money to cover funeral expenses as well as contributing to mental health support charity MindWise.

Bethanie explained: “I’ve known the family for a long time through Lynn and Rodney’s niece. They’ve been so good to me over the years.

"Following Hannah’s passing I wanted to support the family and let them know they were in the community’s thoughts at this sad time.

"Money raised will help with funeral costs, creating a plinth for the memorial garden at Roselawn and supporting the work of MindWise.

“The community has really pulled together and I can’t thank everyone enough for being so generous, espeiclally with Christmas coming up and the cost of living crisis.”

By Friday afternoon, £8,885 has been raised.

