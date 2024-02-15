Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group started their attempts to purchase the defibrillator back in December 10, 2022, when previous leader Fiona McKinley and current leader Kerry Mills started their static ‘Row to Scotland’, generating an amazing £563.50.

In June 2023, a team from Harbour Bears completed an eight hour sponsored cycle at Lusty’s Centra, Old Glenarm Road, resulting in a total of £732.83.

A sponsored toddle by the Pre-school children led to a further £722.30 raised towards the worthy cause.

L-R Nicola McAdorey, Fiona McKinley (Former Leader), Pamela Mulholland (Deputy Leader), Kerry Mills (Pre-school Leader), Stephanie Howie (Management Committee Secretary) and Clare Gettinby (Committee member). Photo: Paul McIlwaine Photography

Former committee member Jane Maxwell also secured a £400 grant from Brighter Futures, while group secretary Stephanie Howie secured a £500 donation from the RES group.

The additional money was used to install the defibrillator, which can be found on the Curran Park side entrance of the Bowling Pavilion, and will be invaluable for the upkeep and service of the lifesaving device. “We warmly thank both groups for their kind contribution,” the pre-school added.

“Thanks must be expressed to Hodge’s Butchers and Lusty’s Centra for permitting us to host our events on their premises, the Council for granting us permission to install the defibrillator, and everyone who participated in and kindly supported the fundraising efforts.

Meanwhile, Harbour Bears are continuing to renovate their new premises at the former scout hall on Curran Road. “We have recently fitted an electric door to the building. While the outside of the building is secure following the installation of new windows, cladding and a safety mesh fence, we are now keen to start renovations to the inside,” the group added.

"We need to rewire the building, install bathrooms, a kitchen and paint the area. Unfortunately, due to our limited funding and the current cost of living crisis, we are heavily reliant of our fundraising efforts to maintain the day to day running of the Pre-school. We are appealing to tradesmen and the generosity of local business owners to help us achieve our dream of finally having our own, fit-for-purpose premises.