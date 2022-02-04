Hargey must issue fuel support payments now - Reid

Gas suppliers have contacted customers warning of a 33.57% tariff increase in addition to already record high energy costs. SDLP Mid and East Antrim Councillor Eugene Reid said Minister Hargey needs to act now to ensure the £55m Energy Payment Support Scheme is open before the planned timeframe of mid-March.

He said: “If the Minister is serious about protecting vulnerable people and their families she must issue fuel support payments now to allow people to get the best value for money rather than just filling the coffers of energy companies.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The latest gas tariff increase will mean an average annual increase of over £300 per household and that is in addition to multiple increases in recent months. Sky-high wholesale gas prices will undoubtedly drive people into poverty. Already struggling households are bearing the brunt of the cost of living crisis and these spiralling costs are completely unsustainable.

Ballymena Councillor Eugene Reid