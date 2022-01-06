Harley proves he’s got talent

Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin presents winner Harley Scribbons with his prize

Young people from the city showed off their talents in front of a panel of judges, with Mayor, Alderman Stephen Martin, filling in for Simon Cowell!

Fighting off stiff competition, 13-year-old Harley Scribbons was eventually declared the winner, with Mayor Martin presenting him with the winning trophy and £250 Amazon voucher following his outstanding performance of Jennifer Hudson’s song ‘I am telling you’.

As well as being a fantastic opportunity to prove that Lisburn really does have talent, the event also raised £768 in aid of the Mayor’s chosen charities for the year MACS, and ADD NI.

“The performances from all of the contestants was outstanding,” said Mr Martin. “Harley gave a smashing all round performance, he was unbelievable, I was lost for words. The show was a great celebration and feel-good factor for our children and young people.”