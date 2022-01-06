Harley proves he’s got talent

Young people from the city showed off their talents in front of a panel of judges, with Mayor, Alderman Stephen Martin, filling in for Simon Cowell!
Fighting off stiff competition, 13-year-old Harley Scribbons was eventually declared the winner, with Mayor Martin presenting him with the winning trophy and £250 Amazon voucher following his outstanding performance of Jennifer Hudson’s song ‘I am telling you’.
As well as being a fantastic opportunity to prove that Lisburn really does have talent, the event also raised £768 in aid of the Mayor’s chosen charities for the year MACS, and ADD NI.
“The performances from all of the contestants was outstanding,” said Mr Martin. “Harley gave a smashing all round performance, he was unbelievable, I was lost for words. The show was a great celebration and feel-good factor for our children and young people.”
Mabel Scullion, Early Intervention Lisburn Manager aka Lisburn’s Got Talent event manager said: “The show exceeded all of our expectations and really highlighted that in challenging times we all need our spirits lifted’ “ Could you be the next local star to lift the winning trophy? Plans are already underway for next year’s show, so if you would like to take part, email [email protected]