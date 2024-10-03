Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The memory of an Aghadowey man "who would have done anything for anyone" is being kept alive by his wife and daughters who have founded a charity in his name - 'Harry's Help'.

And now to honour what would have been Harry Arbuthnot's 75th birthday on November 10, the charity is asking 75 local businesses to donate £75 (or any amount) to its 75x75 campaign.

Harry, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia at the age of 66, lived in three care homes before he passed away in February 2023.

His wife Margaret and their two daughters – Amy Horner, who lives in Moneydig and works as a Childcare Assistant in Happy Days, Ballymoney, and Carrickfergus GP Gill Gaston – saw first-hand the benefits of stimulating activities in care homes.

The charity Harry's Help seeks to provide increased opportunities for recreation for care home residents throughout Northern Ireland.

For their first fundraiser and to celebrate what would have been Harry and Margaret's 50th wedding anniversary on July 13, Amy and Gill walked 30.03 miles between the three care homes where Harry had been a resident - The Cara, Rasharkin, Trinity House, Garvagh and Milesian Manor, Magherafelt.

Now their 75x75 appeal has been launched with a post on the Harry’s Help Facebook page: “Every penny will be granted to local Care Homes to facilitate recreational activities for their residents.

"If you would like to get involved, we'd love to hear from you: [email protected]. Thank you for helping us to enhance the lives of Northern Ireland's Care Home residents.”