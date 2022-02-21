Hats & laughs at Muckamore WI

Muckamore WI welcomed back President Elizabeth Gray from her trip to visit relatives in Australia at their monthly meeting.

By Elinor Glynn
Guest speaker for the evening was Martina McCann of The Hat House, Glenavy, who brought a huge amount of stock to show the members including hats, fascinators and jewellery which were modelled by Hazel Campbell from Crumlin WI. Hazel’s outfits and her amusing commentary had all present in fits of laughter. A spokesperson said: “We take our hat off to Martina for her colour coordination and how to add the accessories to compliment the outfit”.

Ester McCourt proposed the Vote of Thanks to Martina for displaying her talent and inspirational stories and to Hazel for her modelling and her humorous tales.

Martina then judged the monthly competition ‘A hat Pin’- won by M Hutchinson, with J. Gray second and J McCollam, third. Birthday girl for February was Elizabeth Gray

Martina McCann of The Hat House with her stunning display

The next meeting is a Craft Evening and the Competition is ‘Something I made myself’.

Ester McCourt thanks guest speaker Martina for her display and stories
Hats, furs, fascinators, crowns, jewellery, gloves and handbags on display at Muckamore WI’s latest meeting
