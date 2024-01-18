Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) is hosting a Familiarisation Session for those who are interested in becoming On-Call Firefighters at Portstewart Fire Station, Enfield Street, on Thursday, January 25, from 7-9pm.

Group Commander David Doherty said: “We are looking for people who are flexible, enthusiastic and willing to serve their community as On-Call Firefighters. These events are being held to introduce people in the community to their local Firefighters, find out what the part-time role involves and ask any questions they have before applying to become an On-Call Firefighter in their area.