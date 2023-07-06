Ireland’s oldest traditional fair will see thousands of people flock to the seaside town to celebrate its culture, heritage, music and agricultural traditions over a four-day event not to be missed.

Sticking with tradition, the main events will be held on the last Monday and Tuesday of August, when the town is transformed by hundreds of stalls lining the streets and visitors as far as the eye can see.

Building the momentum up to the fair days, there is a jam-packed weekend of activity to look forward to, with events such as the heavy horse show, horse races on the beach,

Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan with Terence and Mary Clare from Trench Farm. Credit McAuley Multimedia

fairground rides, live music, entertainment, market stalls selling favourites such as dulse, yellowman and much more.

A fantastic fireworks display will light up the sky to mark the start of the traditional fair on Sunday, August 27 from 9pm, followed by an outdoor concert at The Diamond.

Crafters and traders from Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market will be at the seafront, bringing together an array of fresh food, local produce, tasty treats, and handmade arts and crafts – enjoy a browse and meet the makers behind the products as well as experiencing an extended Twilight Market over the weekend.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Steven Callaghan, said: “This fantastic event holds a very special place in the hearts of local people, as well as in the hearts of the many thousands who come from far and wide to be a part of it each and every year. For generations, the Ould Lammas Fair has brought families, friends and communities together and I look forward to seeing the town full of people enjoying dulse, yellowman and everything else it has to offer.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop pictured with Terence and Mary Clare from Trench Farm, with musicians from Baile an Chaistil Comhaltas at the launch of the Ould Lammas Fair 2023. Credit McAuley Multimedia

The event’s historic origins will be celebrated at Fairhill Street, where traditional horse trading will continue. The popular family funfair at Quay Road will provide lots of entertainment alongside live music, amusements, street theatre, and dance throughout the streets of Ballycastle. Quiet times will be available for those with additional needs at a

selection of activities.