Have you got room in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Grieves

Age: Six

Collie Cross

Grieves is a beautiful Border Collie cross who was found straying. He arrived with a badly damaged leg which sadly had to be removed however he is doing fantastically well on three-legs.

Grieves is a super happy boy with his favourite activity ever being to play with a tennis ball.

Anyone who plays ball with him will gain an instant best friend.

Grieves is looking for a relaxed household with older teenage children. He needs quiet walking areas and someone who can help with his dog reactivity. A new owner who is at home a large portion of the day to begin with will help him settle into his new forever home

Dougie

Age: Three

Rottweiler

Dougie is an adorable boy who can be sensitive and take his time getting to know new people. We are delighted to have seen him become more and more confident with every passing day.

He enjoys having a snuggle especially with the carers he knows and his all-time favourite snack is a sausage.

Dougie’s overall health is great but he will require some medical management which the Rehoming Centre team will discuss with anyone interested in this gorgeous boy.

He will need understanding owners that can manage his limited eyesight. He requires a home where he is the only pet and he could live in a home with older children aged 15 and over.

Conor O’Kane, Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager, said: “Since the pandemic hit, Dogs Trust Ballymena has been continuing to take in, care for and rehome dogs, thanks to our amazing team and local supporters. During this time, we have established a virtual rehoming process which has been a huge success, levelling the playing field for many dogs who have been previously overlooked by potential new families.

“Amid the upheaval, we have been incredibly proud of how our team has overcome the challenges faced to do the best by our dogs.

“The pandemic has allowed us to try new things and take valuable learnings away to inform new processes.

“As restrictions lift, we will be continuing with our successful virtual rehoming process to match dogs with their new owners. However, we love being part of the local community and want to start welcoming people back to the centre, while continuing to put the wellbeing of our dogs and staff first. Members of the local dog-loving public can book a slot to visit the centre on one of our Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm.

“Visitors will be able to meet our friendly staff, see the best of Dogs Trust Ballymena including our state-of-the-art kennels and – most importantly – see some of our gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers.

“Information Days will not have a rehoming focus, and anyone who is interested in rehoming a dog from us will be directed to the virtual rehoming process to begin their rehoming journey.

“We believe these more intimate visitor Information Days will help our dogs to start to feel comfortable again in the presence of members of the public, while helping us to keep staff and visitors safe.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank local dog lovers for their continued support and for helping us do what’s best for the dogs in our care.

“To book a slot on one of our Information Days, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres.

“If you are interested in rehoming a dog, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about our virtual rehoming process.

“Thank you”.