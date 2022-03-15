Have you space in your heart and home for adorable Pippa or Cleo?

Pippa - aged between two and five years.

Breed: Collie/Terrier Cross

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How pretty is Pippa! Pippa is an energetic girl who loves playing with a ball. Play fetch with her and you will witness her constantly wagging tail.

Pippa is an energetic girl who loves playing with a ball. Play fetch with her and you will witness her constantly wagging tail. Once she gets to know you, she enjoys a snuggle

She also loves her food so training sessions with tasty treats are very productive. Once she gets to know you, she enjoys a snuggle.

She can be worried around new people and isn’t too keen when dogs approach, so quiet walking areas will ensure you have a happy Pippa.

She requires an adult-only home, preferably with experienced dog owners who can continue her training. Multiple meets with be required at Ballymena Rehoming Centre before Pippa goes to her forever home.

Cleo - aged 13 years.

Cleo is a sweet OAP 'Older Age Pooch' who is currently enjoying life in a foster home. She loves going on walks and exploring new places where there are new smells

Breed: Collie/Terrier Cross

Cleo is a sweet OAP – Older Age Pooch – who is currently enjoying life in a foster home. She loves going on walks and exploring new places where there are new smells. One of her party tricks is hiding her chews in her bed. She also likes to play with her toys and have an afternoon snooze.

When out walking, Cleo can be worried by traffic and bicycles, so walks away from busy roads are perfect for Cleo. She is also a little nervous when travelling in the car.

Cleo is looking for a home with someone around for most of the day as she really enjoys company. Cleo could live in a home with children of secondary school age and older and could potentially live with another doggy companion, but equally she would happily be the only dog in her forever home, where she can be the centre of attention.

Pippa a lovely collie/terrier cross who is looking for her Forever Home

If you think you can offer Pippa or Cleo a home get in touch with Ballymena Rehoming Centre. If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about Dogs Trust virtual rehoming process to match dogs with new owners. Members of the public can also book to visit the centre on one of their Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm. They do not have a re-homing focus.

To book visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres

More local news: