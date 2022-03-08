Have you space in your heart and home for Dougie or Teddy?

Dougie - Rottweiler, age three.

Dougie is an adorable boy who can be sensitive and take his time getting to know new people. He is currently enjoying home comforts in a foster home where his confidence is increasing every day and he is living with other dogs. He has started to play with his canine companions and is especially fond of chews and kongs. Dougie likes travelling in the car and finding new places to walk. He is worried by traffic so needs walking areas away from busy roads. Dougie’s overall health is great but he will require some medical management as he has elbow dysplasia and limited eyesight. Staff at Ballymena Rehoming Centre will discuss in more detail with anyone interested in this gorgeous boy. Dougie will need understanding owners who are around for most of the day. He can share his home with another dog of a similar size and can live with older children aged 15 and over.

Teddy - Labrador Cross, age between five and seven

Teddy is a lively, bouncy big boy who loves his food and toys and enjoys travelling in the car. He is a clever dog who likes to learn new tricks.

Teddy is looking for a quiet, adult only home with experienced owners. He has some behavioural issues which need to be carefully managed. He can be worried by handling and has been known to guard things of high value. Ideally Teddy would need a specific space in the home to call his own, this is important for the settling in period. Multiple meets at the centre are required before Teddy goes home so ideally adopters will live close to Ballymena Rehoming Centre.

*If you think you can offer Dougie or Teddy a home get in touch with Ballymena Rehoming Centre. If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about Dogs Trust virtual rehoming process to match dogs with new owners. Members of the public can also book to visit the centre on one of their Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm. They do not have a re-homing focus. To book visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres

