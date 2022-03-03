Have you space in your heart and home for lovely Layla or cute Cleo?

Layla is approximately four years of age. She is a lovely Labrador who came into the care of Dogs Trust heavily pregnant. She was the best mum to her puppies and now they’ve all found their forever homes, it’s time for Layla to find hers. Her carers don’t know much about Layla’s history, but they do know she is a very sweet natured dog who loves her food and likes squeaky toys. She requires a patient, loving home where she is given time to adjust. She could live in a home with older teenage children and with another confident and calm, male dog. Lead walking is very new to Layla, so she requires quiet walking areas where she can practice and learn. Layla particularly needs help with her confidence building and time and patience when being introduced to car journeys, which again may be a new experience.

Cleo is a three-year-old terrier cross. She is a very busy, bright girl with bundles of energy. She can be a little shy at first but soon comes round and when she does you have a best friend for life. She loves toys, especially a tennis ball. Cleo is seeking an active home with a large secure garden, with no neighbouring dogs. She can get worked up when she sees other dogs and will therefore need to be taken to quiet areas for walking. Cleo is very happy jumping in the car for an adventure so there will be plenty of options where she can be walked. Due to Cleo’s activity levels, she would be best suited to a home with older teenage children age 16 and over. New owners ideally will have some previous experience training an energetic terrier and be keen to work with Cleo.

If you think you can offer Cleo or Layla a home please get in touch with Ballymena Rehoming Centre. If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about Dogs Trust virtual rehoming process to match dogs with their new owners.

Members of the dog-loving public can also book a slot to visit the centre on one of their Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm. They do not have a re-homing focus.

To book a slot visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres