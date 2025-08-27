Today is the day to have your say on how £20m of government funding should be spent on arts and culture in Coleraine.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coleraine Future Town Fund is holding an event in Coleraine Town Hall today (Wednesday, August 27) to hear the views of the arts community.

In April 2024, it was announced as part of the Conservative government's budget that Coleraine would receive £20m over 10 years, as part of the Towns Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the Coleraine Future Town Fund has announced a dedicated Arts & Culture Community Engagement Event.

The Coleraine Future Town Fund is holding an event to hear the views of the arts community on how £20m of government funding should be spent in the town. CREDIT COLERAINE TOWN FUND

The evening will focus on the role of arts, culture, creative industries, and heritage in the town’s regeneration. Attendees will be invited to share views on new creative spaces, inclusive programming, youth and community participation, and how Coleraine can position itself as a cultural hub for the region.

Steven Millar, local theatre-maker and community campaigner, said: “This event is a chance for everyone who cares about the arts and culture in Coleraine to have their voices heard.

"We want councillors, community groups, and local residents to come together and help shape a vision for the town’s creative future. This isn’t just about buildings – it’s about belonging, wellbeing, and opportunity for all.”

The event is free and open to all. To attend, simply register via EventBrite